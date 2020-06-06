24562 Via Tonada

Amenities

Welcome home! This beautiful Lake Forest Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms + loft/den, 2.5 Bathrooms all in an open and bright 2,474 sq ft. Enjoy the large open kitchen equipped with granite counters, recessed lighting and an open concept to the family room. Relax by the cozy fireplace or have a bbq in the backyard under the covered patio. Mature trees offer both shade and privacy.

This highly sought after community is strategically located close to shopping, schools, transportation corridors and has quick and easy access to the many amenities of south Orange County. This home is part of The Sun & Sail Club which includes excellent facilities at the corner of Toledo and Lake Forest Parkway - pool, club house, tennis, exercise area, meeting rooms and much more. Access to Sun & Sail Club and gardener is included in the monthly rent.