Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24562 Via Tonada

24562 via Tonada · No Longer Available
Location

24562 via Tonada, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome home! This beautiful Lake Forest Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms + loft/den, 2.5 Bathrooms all in an open and bright 2,474 sq ft. Enjoy the large open kitchen equipped with granite counters, recessed lighting and an open concept to the family room. Relax by the cozy fireplace or have a bbq in the backyard under the covered patio. Mature trees offer both shade and privacy.
This highly sought after community is strategically located close to shopping, schools, transportation corridors and has quick and easy access to the many amenities of south Orange County. This home is part of The Sun & Sail Club which includes excellent facilities at the corner of Toledo and Lake Forest Parkway - pool, club house, tennis, exercise area, meeting rooms and much more. Access to Sun & Sail Club and gardener is included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24562 Via Tonada have any available units?
24562 Via Tonada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24562 Via Tonada have?
Some of 24562 Via Tonada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24562 Via Tonada currently offering any rent specials?
24562 Via Tonada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24562 Via Tonada pet-friendly?
No, 24562 Via Tonada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24562 Via Tonada offer parking?
No, 24562 Via Tonada does not offer parking.
Does 24562 Via Tonada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24562 Via Tonada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24562 Via Tonada have a pool?
Yes, 24562 Via Tonada has a pool.
Does 24562 Via Tonada have accessible units?
No, 24562 Via Tonada does not have accessible units.
Does 24562 Via Tonada have units with dishwashers?
No, 24562 Via Tonada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24562 Via Tonada have units with air conditioning?
No, 24562 Via Tonada does not have units with air conditioning.
