All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24382 Osprey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24382 Osprey
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

24382 Osprey

24382 Osprey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24382 Osprey Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adjoined to a single family residence, you will have your own private gated entrance & entry patio perfect for a seating area. You will love coming home to this private retreat! As you enter you will immediately notice the high cathedral ceilings featuring stain-glass windows and skylight. With tile floor throughout, you will feel how spacious and inviting the apartment feels. The main room also features a decorative fireplace, great lighting and space for a dining room. Everything top to bottom is brand new, including being freshly painted. All appliances are included! The kitchen features quartz counter-tops and soft-close cabinets. The spacious bathroom features a quartz vanity and stylish-standing shower. The separate master bedroom features a large sliding door closet with ample storage space. There is also an additional "loft" style storage space above the entry to the bedroom. If you are tired of apartment style living and want your own personal space, then this is the home for you! **PLEASE NOTE THIS SPACE DOES NOT HAVE HEAT OR A/C.
THERE IS NO FORCED AIR UNIT OR DUCT WORK**Nolan@Homesbynolan.com 949-769-1204 Nolan Raffanello, Regency Real Estate #02029382. To apply- https://apply.link/31CxBFx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24382 Osprey have any available units?
24382 Osprey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24382 Osprey have?
Some of 24382 Osprey's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24382 Osprey currently offering any rent specials?
24382 Osprey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24382 Osprey pet-friendly?
No, 24382 Osprey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24382 Osprey offer parking?
No, 24382 Osprey does not offer parking.
Does 24382 Osprey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24382 Osprey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24382 Osprey have a pool?
No, 24382 Osprey does not have a pool.
Does 24382 Osprey have accessible units?
No, 24382 Osprey does not have accessible units.
Does 24382 Osprey have units with dishwashers?
No, 24382 Osprey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24382 Osprey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24382 Osprey has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College