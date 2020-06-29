24382 Osprey

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Adjoined to a single family residence, you will have your own private gated entrance & entry patio perfect for a seating area. You will love coming home to this private retreat! As you enter you will immediately notice the high cathedral ceilings featuring stain-glass windows and skylight. With tile floor throughout, you will feel how spacious and inviting the apartment feels. The main room also features a decorative fireplace, great lighting and space for a dining room. Everything top to bottom is brand new, including being freshly painted. All appliances are included! The kitchen features quartz counter-tops and soft-close cabinets. The spacious bathroom features a quartz vanity and stylish-standing shower. The separate master bedroom features a large sliding door closet with ample storage space. There is also an additional "loft" style storage space above the entry to the bedroom. If you are tired of apartment style living and want your own personal space, then this is the home for you! **PLEASE NOTE THIS SPACE DOES NOT HAVE HEAT OR A/C.

THERE IS NO FORCED AIR UNIT OR DUCT WORK**Nolan@Homesbynolan.com 949-769-1204 Nolan Raffanello, Regency Real Estate #02029382. To apply- https://apply.link/31CxBFx