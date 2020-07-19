All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24031 Crescent Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24031 Crescent Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

24031 Crescent Road

24031 Crescent Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24031 Crescent Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24031 Crescent Road Available 05/01/19 Gardener's Paradise And High Tech Interior - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home shows great pride of ownership with hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and nice finishes throughout. Yet the best part of this home is the gardener's paradise providing a spacious front and back yard with raised beds, dozens of various types of fruit and foliage. The interior is completely wired for high-tech with a complete AV system with equipment, wired Ethernet throughout, electronic locks, etc. All this on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Available on April 13th. (More photos coming soon)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24031 Crescent Road have any available units?
24031 Crescent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 24031 Crescent Road currently offering any rent specials?
24031 Crescent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24031 Crescent Road pet-friendly?
No, 24031 Crescent Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24031 Crescent Road offer parking?
No, 24031 Crescent Road does not offer parking.
Does 24031 Crescent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24031 Crescent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24031 Crescent Road have a pool?
No, 24031 Crescent Road does not have a pool.
Does 24031 Crescent Road have accessible units?
No, 24031 Crescent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24031 Crescent Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24031 Crescent Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24031 Crescent Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24031 Crescent Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College