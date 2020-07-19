Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

24031 Crescent Road Available 05/01/19 Gardener's Paradise And High Tech Interior - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home shows great pride of ownership with hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and nice finishes throughout. Yet the best part of this home is the gardener's paradise providing a spacious front and back yard with raised beds, dozens of various types of fruit and foliage. The interior is completely wired for high-tech with a complete AV system with equipment, wired Ethernet throughout, electronic locks, etc. All this on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Available on April 13th. (More photos coming soon)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4764551)