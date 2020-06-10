24 Balise Lane

Amenities

A 2 Story Single Family Pool Home, at the end of a Cul-de-sac with view in Foothill Ranch. Beautiful and recently renovated newer home, built in 1995. Pie shaped lot with a private Heated Pool & Spa. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 bath, living room / dining room combo with dark wood floor. Kitchen and master bath has new tile floor, all bedrooms have newer carpet, New whole house fresh paint, city light and hills view from the master bedrooms and yard. Inside laundry area in the kitchen and a 2 car garage. Huge drive way that can accommodate 4 cars. Great Location, Great community, and Great schools.