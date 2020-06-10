All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
24 Balise Lane
24 Balise Lane

24 Balise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24 Balise Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A 2 Story Single Family Pool Home, at the end of a Cul-de-sac with view in Foothill Ranch. Beautiful and recently renovated newer home, built in 1995. Pie shaped lot with a private Heated Pool & Spa. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 bath, living room / dining room combo with dark wood floor. Kitchen and master bath has new tile floor, all bedrooms have newer carpet, New whole house fresh paint, city light and hills view from the master bedrooms and yard. Inside laundry area in the kitchen and a 2 car garage. Huge drive way that can accommodate 4 cars. Great Location, Great community, and Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Balise Lane have any available units?
24 Balise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24 Balise Lane have?
Some of 24 Balise Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Balise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Balise Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Balise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Balise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24 Balise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Balise Lane does offer parking.
Does 24 Balise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Balise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Balise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24 Balise Lane has a pool.
Does 24 Balise Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Balise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Balise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Balise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Balise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Balise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
