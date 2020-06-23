All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
23981 Crescent Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23981 Crescent Road

23981 Crescent Road · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

23981 Crescent Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Commuter’s dream with easy access to the I-5 and 405 fwys - and close to the 241 toll road. Irvine Amtrak and Metrolink within just 2.5 miles. Short drive to the Irvine Spectrum Mall, and within walking distance to excellent restaurants, shops, and great schools. This charming four bedroom home with two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs and has brand new carpeting. It offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace. The light and bright kitchen features newer cabinets, with an eat in kitchen area that is adjacent to sliding door to covered patio and large backyard. This property is available for Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23981 Crescent Road have any available units?
23981 Crescent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 23981 Crescent Road have?
Some of 23981 Crescent Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23981 Crescent Road currently offering any rent specials?
23981 Crescent Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23981 Crescent Road pet-friendly?
No, 23981 Crescent Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 23981 Crescent Road offer parking?
Yes, 23981 Crescent Road does offer parking.
Does 23981 Crescent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23981 Crescent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23981 Crescent Road have a pool?
No, 23981 Crescent Road does not have a pool.
Does 23981 Crescent Road have accessible units?
No, 23981 Crescent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23981 Crescent Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23981 Crescent Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23981 Crescent Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23981 Crescent Road does not have units with air conditioning.
