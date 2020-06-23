23981 Crescent Road

Amenities

Commuter’s dream with easy access to the I-5 and 405 fwys - and close to the 241 toll road. Irvine Amtrak and Metrolink within just 2.5 miles. Short drive to the Irvine Spectrum Mall, and within walking distance to excellent restaurants, shops, and great schools. This charming four bedroom home with two bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs and has brand new carpeting. It offers a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace. The light and bright kitchen features newer cabinets, with an eat in kitchen area that is adjacent to sliding door to covered patio and large backyard. This property is available for Lease.