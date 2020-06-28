23191 Vista Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Beautiful blissfulness on the pond location. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 story home sits on the end of the Veterans pond, quiet location

Beautiful deck to sit outside and enjoy the cool breeze and warm sun.

Seller is willing to share her home with you 10 months out of the year. This gorgeous 1700 Plus home is fully furnished as well for all your needs

Available September through June (Owner would like to come back and enjoy July & August) if possible.

Fully furnished, pets O.K. (with deposit) Owner will include WiFi, water, gas incl. and membership to the Beach Club HOA will be avail for your use as well, at no cost to you.There will be a $250.00 (non-refundable for year end clean-up upon move out) Great Deal - Great Location in Beautiful Lake Forest

Close to everything Los Angeles, San Diego, Laguna Beach - Newport Beach - Golfers close to 9 hole in Aliso Canyon-San Clemente- Newport Beach Dana Point Golf

Alisso Viejo 18 hole - and the famous Strawberry Hills in Irvine