2292 arroyo oaks ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Turnkey at Brookhaven at IronRidge single family detached home. This 5 bedrorom with 5 bathroom residence features an open plan design, gourmet kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, relaxing California Room, bonus room, and so much more. Your new home will include Bosch® stainless steel appliances 30” five burner gas range with hood, single wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. European quartz kitchen counters with 1½” square edge detail in choice of two colors, and 6” quartz backsplash and full backsplash at cooktop. Buyers to select cabinets and all homes have convenient under cabinet task lighting. Stainless steel, double bowl, under mount sink with Kohler® Cruette pull down faucet in vibrant stainless finish. "The Ridge" community recreation center currently under construction resort style pool with beach entry, spa and splash pad. Family events with drop-short court and sports field. Poolside cabanas with BBQ's. Two kids playgrounds and lawn area. Gated community.