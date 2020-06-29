All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
22627 Lakeside Lane
22627 Lakeside Lane

22627 Lakeside Lane
Location

22627 Lakeside Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Lake View Home
Fabulous two-story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The property offers a bright and open floor plan with 2,030 sq ft of space. New two-tone design color paint throughout!
This property has direct access to an amazing lake view with a boat dock. The first floor has an open kitchen connected to a family space. The kitchen provides you with all the appliances, new cooktop. The dining area and living room provide you with a lake view and a fireplace in the living room as well. The bottom floor has been upgraded with a luxury vinyl plank.
The back yard is great for a time to relax and enjoy the sunrise/sunset. The second floor features a master bedroom with an attached bathroom with a large tub and view to the lake. Hallways bathroom has a new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Both guest bedrooms also have access to a roof deck/patio and new carpet in all bedrooms and hallway!
Two car garage attached and washer and dryer connections. This home has had no pets, ever. No pets allowed at this time. No utilities added.

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgments
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22627 Lakeside Lane have any available units?
22627 Lakeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22627 Lakeside Lane have?
Some of 22627 Lakeside Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22627 Lakeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22627 Lakeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22627 Lakeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22627 Lakeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22627 Lakeside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22627 Lakeside Lane offers parking.
Does 22627 Lakeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22627 Lakeside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22627 Lakeside Lane have a pool?
No, 22627 Lakeside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22627 Lakeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 22627 Lakeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22627 Lakeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22627 Lakeside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22627 Lakeside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22627 Lakeside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

