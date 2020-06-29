22627 Lakeside Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Beautiful Lake View Home

Fabulous two-story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The property offers a bright and open floor plan with 2,030 sq ft of space. New two-tone design color paint throughout!

This property has direct access to an amazing lake view with a boat dock. The first floor has an open kitchen connected to a family space. The kitchen provides you with all the appliances, new cooktop. The dining area and living room provide you with a lake view and a fireplace in the living room as well. The bottom floor has been upgraded with a luxury vinyl plank.

The back yard is great for a time to relax and enjoy the sunrise/sunset. The second floor features a master bedroom with an attached bathroom with a large tub and view to the lake. Hallways bathroom has a new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Both guest bedrooms also have access to a roof deck/patio and new carpet in all bedrooms and hallway!

Two car garage attached and washer and dryer connections. This home has had no pets, ever. No pets allowed at this time. No utilities added.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgments

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650