22284 Redwood Pointe

Beautiful lower end unit surrounded by wrap-around greenbelt and nestled into a cozy, quiet corner of the White Oak Community. This condo has laminate flooring through -out. Freshly painted. Open floor plan to kitchen and dinning. Family room is cozy and tons of windows with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters and includes refrigerator. Master has walk-in closet. Master bath has granite counters, tub /shower combo. Inside laundry and washer/dryer are included. A great place to call home!! Light and bright! Nice community pool/spa and lovely community. Close to shopping/bike trails, hiking.