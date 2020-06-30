All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

22284 Redwood Pointe

22284 Red Wood Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

22284 Red Wood Pointe, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful lower end unit surrounded by wrap-around greenbelt and nestled into a cozy, quiet corner of the White Oak Community. This condo has laminate flooring through -out. Freshly painted. Open floor plan to kitchen and dinning. Family room is cozy and tons of windows with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters and includes refrigerator. Master has walk-in closet. Master bath has granite counters, tub /shower combo. Inside laundry and washer/dryer are included. A great place to call home!! Light and bright! Nice community pool/spa and lovely community. Close to shopping/bike trails, hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22284 Redwood Pointe have any available units?
22284 Redwood Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22284 Redwood Pointe have?
Some of 22284 Redwood Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22284 Redwood Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
22284 Redwood Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22284 Redwood Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 22284 Redwood Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22284 Redwood Pointe offer parking?
No, 22284 Redwood Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 22284 Redwood Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22284 Redwood Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22284 Redwood Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 22284 Redwood Pointe has a pool.
Does 22284 Redwood Pointe have accessible units?
No, 22284 Redwood Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 22284 Redwood Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 22284 Redwood Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22284 Redwood Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 22284 Redwood Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

