22212 Rim Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is one of the best looking home in the community of White Oak. Completely remodeled and turn key. Brand new sleek grey flooring through the entire unit. Plantation shutters and crown molding. New modern outlets were installed along with new high end fixtures. New black granite counter top over white cabinets and a huge stainless steal basin style sink finish off this modern kitchen. Recent plumbing upgrades include: New toilet, garbage disposal, new water shut off valves and new fixtures. Furnace and AC are about 4 year old and brand new water heater. All the appliances are included. This ground level unit is located on a corner with lots of light and very close to parking. Property is within walking distance to the best schools: La Madera Elementary rated 9, Serrano Intermediate School rated 8 and El Toro High rated school.