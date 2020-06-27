All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 22212 Rim Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
22212 Rim Pointe
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

22212 Rim Pointe

22212 Rim Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22212 Rim Pointe, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is one of the best looking home in the community of White Oak. Completely remodeled and turn key. Brand new sleek grey flooring through the entire unit. Plantation shutters and crown molding. New modern outlets were installed along with new high end fixtures. New black granite counter top over white cabinets and a huge stainless steal basin style sink finish off this modern kitchen. Recent plumbing upgrades include: New toilet, garbage disposal, new water shut off valves and new fixtures. Furnace and AC are about 4 year old and brand new water heater. All the appliances are included. This ground level unit is located on a corner with lots of light and very close to parking. Property is within walking distance to the best schools: La Madera Elementary rated 9, Serrano Intermediate School rated 8 and El Toro High rated school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22212 Rim Pointe have any available units?
22212 Rim Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22212 Rim Pointe have?
Some of 22212 Rim Pointe's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22212 Rim Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
22212 Rim Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22212 Rim Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 22212 Rim Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22212 Rim Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 22212 Rim Pointe offers parking.
Does 22212 Rim Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22212 Rim Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22212 Rim Pointe have a pool?
No, 22212 Rim Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 22212 Rim Pointe have accessible units?
No, 22212 Rim Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 22212 Rim Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 22212 Rim Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22212 Rim Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22212 Rim Pointe has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College