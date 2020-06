21978 Cayuga Lane

Amenities

**NICE LAKE VIEW HOME**!!! MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS PLUS HUGE BONUS ROOM YOU CAN TREAT IT AS 5th BEDROOM. WATERFRONT EXECUTIVE LEASE WITH PRIVATE BOAT DOCK. ENJOY LAKE FRONT LIVING IN AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS. PRIVATE BOAT DOCK AND FIRE PIT ON THE DOCK. LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM FIRST FLOOR & SECOND FLOOR. THE THIRD FLOOR CAN BE A BIG BONUS ROOM WITH A WATER VIEW AMPLE CABINET SPACE FOR STORAGE INSIDE. BIG KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER. GRANITE BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS APPLIIANCES. FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BUILT-IN WET BAR. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM THAT OVERLOOKS THE LAKE. DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND BATH. UPSTAIRS SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, TWO LARGE SECODARY BEDROOMS, BATH HAS TUB/SHOWER AND DUAL SINKS. YOUR FAMILY HERE TO ENJOY THE LIFESTYLE. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE EXCLUSIVE SUN & SAIL CLUB OFFERING A CLUBHOUSE WITH BANQUET FACILITIES, TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, VOLLEYBALL, WORKOUT GYM, PICNIC AREA, BILLIARD ROOM , CARD ROOM , MULTIPLE POOLS AND FISHING INCLUDED, JACUZZI & SPORTS COURTS WITH THIS EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP. **THIS IS TRULY AN AMAZING HOUSE FOR ENTERTAINING**