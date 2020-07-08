21601 Killarney Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Check out this Sterling Heights View home in the heart of North Lake Forest you can see for miles and miles. Neighbors say you can see the top part of Catalina and Palos Verdes on a clear day. Fantastic Sunset views, Enjoy the night lights while you sip your favorite beverage and watch the sunset from your private patio. Being in the Sterling Heights tract your pretty close to everything you may need. The kitchen boast granite counters, upscale appliances, and recessed lighting. Stop by today and check out very nice home.