All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 21601 Killarney Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21601 Killarney Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

21601 Killarney Drive

21601 Killarney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21601 Killarney Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Check out this Sterling Heights View home in the heart of North Lake Forest you can see for miles and miles. Neighbors say you can see the top part of Catalina and Palos Verdes on a clear day. Fantastic Sunset views, Enjoy the night lights while you sip your favorite beverage and watch the sunset from your private patio. Being in the Sterling Heights tract your pretty close to everything you may need. The kitchen boast granite counters, upscale appliances, and recessed lighting. Stop by today and check out very nice home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21601 Killarney Drive have any available units?
21601 Killarney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 21601 Killarney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21601 Killarney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21601 Killarney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21601 Killarney Drive offer parking?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21601 Killarney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21601 Killarney Drive have a pool?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21601 Killarney Drive have accessible units?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21601 Killarney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21601 Killarney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21601 Killarney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College