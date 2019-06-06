All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 21437 Firwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21437 Firwood
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

21437 Firwood

21437 Firwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21437 Firwood Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
(((( AVAILABLE )))) - Smoketree Community in Lake Forest - This spacious 1746 Square Feet Condo has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. The condo also has Fresh Paint, Spacious Bedrooms, a Private Patio and for those warm/hot summers, Central Heat and Air conditioning. The unit also features a 2 car garage. Condo Includes Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Other amenities include a Community Pool and Spa.

Disclaimer CALL TODAY!!! (951) 367-0487
For Application Terms & Condition, visit www.FCPM1.com

No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Willing to Consider Pets!

Lease term is 1 year unless otherwise specified. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. IT IS THE APPLICANT/TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for highest and best lease offer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3768047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21437 Firwood have any available units?
21437 Firwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21437 Firwood have?
Some of 21437 Firwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21437 Firwood currently offering any rent specials?
21437 Firwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21437 Firwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 21437 Firwood is pet friendly.
Does 21437 Firwood offer parking?
Yes, 21437 Firwood offers parking.
Does 21437 Firwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21437 Firwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21437 Firwood have a pool?
Yes, 21437 Firwood has a pool.
Does 21437 Firwood have accessible units?
No, 21437 Firwood does not have accessible units.
Does 21437 Firwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21437 Firwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 21437 Firwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21437 Firwood has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College