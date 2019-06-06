21437 Firwood

Amenities
(((( AVAILABLE )))) - Smoketree Community in Lake Forest - This spacious 1746 Square Feet Condo has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. The condo also has Fresh Paint, Spacious Bedrooms, a Private Patio and for those warm/hot summers, Central Heat and Air conditioning. The unit also features a 2 car garage. Condo Includes Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Other amenities include a Community Pool and Spa.
No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required. Willing to Consider Pets!
Lease term is 1 year unless otherwise specified. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer may or may not be provided. IT IS THE APPLICANT/TENANTS RESPONSIBILITY TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION. Multiple qualified applicants will cause a bid for highest and best lease offer.
No Cats Allowed
