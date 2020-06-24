All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
21097 Jenner
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:10 PM

21097 Jenner

21097 Jenner · No Longer Available
Location

21097 Jenner, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
EXCEPTIONAL HILL TOP LOCATION IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH BREATHTAKING SUNSET AND CITY LIGHTS VIEW. Spacious, airy and tastefully upgraded two story townhouse with high ceilings, 2 Master suites, 2.5 bathrooms, engineered wood flooring throughout the house, recessed lighting and two car attached garage. Sliding glass door from dining area leads the way to an artfully designed and landscaped gorgeous private patio with built-in barbeque and fountain perfect for entertaining and relaxing . Large inviting living room with a romantic fireplace and custom window covering. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated with quartz counter tops, designer showers, sinks and light fixtures. Huge garage with plenty of storage cabinets and organizers. Garage has been wired for charging an electric car. Community pool, spa, basketball court, tennis courts and park. Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and schools.
PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21097 Jenner have any available units?
21097 Jenner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21097 Jenner have?
Some of 21097 Jenner's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21097 Jenner currently offering any rent specials?
21097 Jenner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21097 Jenner pet-friendly?
No, 21097 Jenner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21097 Jenner offer parking?
Yes, 21097 Jenner offers parking.
Does 21097 Jenner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21097 Jenner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21097 Jenner have a pool?
Yes, 21097 Jenner has a pool.
Does 21097 Jenner have accessible units?
No, 21097 Jenner does not have accessible units.
Does 21097 Jenner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21097 Jenner has units with dishwashers.
Does 21097 Jenner have units with air conditioning?
No, 21097 Jenner does not have units with air conditioning.
