21097 Jenner

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

EXCEPTIONAL HILL TOP LOCATION IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH BREATHTAKING SUNSET AND CITY LIGHTS VIEW. Spacious, airy and tastefully upgraded two story townhouse with high ceilings, 2 Master suites, 2.5 bathrooms, engineered wood flooring throughout the house, recessed lighting and two car attached garage. Sliding glass door from dining area leads the way to an artfully designed and landscaped gorgeous private patio with built-in barbeque and fountain perfect for entertaining and relaxing . Large inviting living room with a romantic fireplace and custom window covering. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated with quartz counter tops, designer showers, sinks and light fixtures. Huge garage with plenty of storage cabinets and organizers. Garage has been wired for charging an electric car. Community pool, spa, basketball court, tennis courts and park. Easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and schools.

PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.