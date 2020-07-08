21 Lavender.

Amenities

Live in this Stunning Newer Home!Located in the highly sought after Baker Ranch. Spacious interior design features an open floor plan with a family,living room,Kitchen, dining 1/2 bath and shower and a bedroom/den/office downstairs , 3 bedroom,2 bath room, laundry room upstairs with many upgrades Kitchen with quartz counters, upgraded flooring, upgraded white shaker cabinetry and hardware and upgraded GE stainless appliance package.Generously-sized upstairs bedrooms include an elegant Master suite with duel sinks,gorgeous tile shower and large duel closet. Convenient upstairs Laundry Room features storage galore,sink and washer/dryer hookup. Baker Ranch's extraordinary amenities include lagoon style pools,tennis courts,walking trails,acres of parks,open dining areas,BBQ,spas,children's park, climbing walls, sports courts,picnic spots, a quiet pool for some private time and exquisitely appointed clubhouse.**Backyard is designed by a professional landscaper.Your family definitely would enjoy the backyard with the incredible design and plants. This beautiful, family friendly neighborhood boasts 8 parks, 3 pools, 2 community centers, and tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, hiking trails and summer concerts and movies in the park. Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, FWYS 5&405. Ranking 9&10 - Saddle back Valley Unified Schools.