Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
21 Lavender
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

21 Lavender

21 Lavender · No Longer Available
Location

21 Lavender, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Be the first one to live in this Stunning Newer Home!Located in the highly sought after Baker Ranch. Spacious interior design features an open floor plan with a family,living room,Kitchen, dining 1/2 bath and shower and a bedroom/den/office downstairs , 3 bedroom,2 bath room, laundry room upstairs with many upgrades Kitchen with quartz counters, upgraded flooring, upgraded white shaker cabinetry and hardware and upgraded GE stainless appliance package.Generously-sized upstairs bedrooms include an elegant Master suite with duel sinks,gorgeous tile shower and large duel closet. Convenient upstairs Laundry Room features storage galore,sink and washer/dryer hookup. Baker Ranch's extraordinary amenities include lagoon style pools,tennis courts,walking trails,acres of parks,open dining areas,BBQ,spas,children's park, climbing walls, sports courts,picnic spots, a quiet pool for some private time and exquisitely appointed clubhouse.**Backyard is designed by a professional landscaper.Your family definitely would enjoy the backyard with the incredible design and plants. This beautiful, family friendly neighborhood boasts 8 parks, 3 pools, 2 community centers, and tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, hiking trails and summer concerts and movies in the park. Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, FWYS 5&405. Ranking 9&10 - Saddle back Valley Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lavender have any available units?
21 Lavender doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21 Lavender have?
Some of 21 Lavender's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lavender currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lavender is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lavender pet-friendly?
No, 21 Lavender is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21 Lavender offer parking?
No, 21 Lavender does not offer parking.
Does 21 Lavender have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Lavender does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lavender have a pool?
Yes, 21 Lavender has a pool.
Does 21 Lavender have accessible units?
No, 21 Lavender does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lavender have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Lavender does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Lavender have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Lavender does not have units with air conditioning.
