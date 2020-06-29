20884 Serrano Creek Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Peaceful area of Lake Forest, Serrano Creek Villas. Greenbelts surrounds the grounds. Come see this upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with hardwood flooring, mirrored closet doors in master, second bedroom is currently an office with upgraded built in cabinets for extra storage. The bath room is remodeled with walk in shower and glass shower door. Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, full size washer and dryer with no warranty. Area close to biking and hiking trails, shopping and restaurants. Close to freeway and a definite must see unit!