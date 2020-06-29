All apartments in Lake Forest
20884 Serrano Creek Road
20884 Serrano Creek Road

20884 Serrano Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

20884 Serrano Creek Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Peaceful area of Lake Forest, Serrano Creek Villas. Greenbelts surrounds the grounds. Come see this upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with hardwood flooring, mirrored closet doors in master, second bedroom is currently an office with upgraded built in cabinets for extra storage. The bath room is remodeled with walk in shower and glass shower door. Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, full size washer and dryer with no warranty. Area close to biking and hiking trails, shopping and restaurants. Close to freeway and a definite must see unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 52 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have any available units?
20884 Serrano Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have?
Some of 20884 Serrano Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20884 Serrano Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
20884 Serrano Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20884 Serrano Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 20884 Serrano Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road offer parking?
No, 20884 Serrano Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20884 Serrano Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have a pool?
No, 20884 Serrano Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 20884 Serrano Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20884 Serrano Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20884 Serrano Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20884 Serrano Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
