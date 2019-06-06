202 Calle Belleza

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Immaculate condition and attention detail describes this home. Soaring ceilings, light-catching windows, recessed lighting, and luxury vinyl plank flooring compliment the bright and open floor plan. Enter into the spacious living room with modern color tones. The designer kitchen is well appointed with a large center island, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and breakfast nook which opens to the patio. Convenient main floor half bath and storage area with additional cabinet space. Upstairs, you will find a luxurious master suite with plush carpet and his/hers walk-in closet. The master ensuite is spa-like with double sinks, sunken tub, and a walk-in shower. A beautiful and elegant space to relax with a bubble bath after a hard day of work in the office. Down the hallway, there are two additional spacious rooms with plush carpet and light-catching windows and walk-in closets. Adjacent to the bedrooms there is a bathroom with double sinks, white modern color tones, and beautiful tile flooring. Convenient second-floor laundry area with additional cabinets and storage space plus a tech center area round out the second floor. Third story fourth bedroom with a full bathroom complete this modern and luxurious home. Private end of the street location with a premium lot. One of a few homes in a community with a private driveway. Low maintenance backyard! Energy efficient home with foam insulation. Welcome Home!