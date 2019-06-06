All apartments in Lake Forest
202 Calle Belleza
202 Calle Belleza

202 Calle Belleza · No Longer Available
Location

202 Calle Belleza, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Pacific Commercentre

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Immaculate condition and attention detail describes this home. Soaring ceilings, light-catching windows, recessed lighting, and luxury vinyl plank flooring compliment the bright and open floor plan. Enter into the spacious living room with modern color tones. The designer kitchen is well appointed with a large center island, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and breakfast nook which opens to the patio. Convenient main floor half bath and storage area with additional cabinet space. Upstairs, you will find a luxurious master suite with plush carpet and his/hers walk-in closet. The master ensuite is spa-like with double sinks, sunken tub, and a walk-in shower. A beautiful and elegant space to relax with a bubble bath after a hard day of work in the office. Down the hallway, there are two additional spacious rooms with plush carpet and light-catching windows and walk-in closets. Adjacent to the bedrooms there is a bathroom with double sinks, white modern color tones, and beautiful tile flooring. Convenient second-floor laundry area with additional cabinets and storage space plus a tech center area round out the second floor. Third story fourth bedroom with a full bathroom complete this modern and luxurious home. Private end of the street location with a premium lot. One of a few homes in a community with a private driveway. Low maintenance backyard! Energy efficient home with foam insulation. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Calle Belleza have any available units?
202 Calle Belleza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 202 Calle Belleza have?
Some of 202 Calle Belleza's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Calle Belleza currently offering any rent specials?
202 Calle Belleza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Calle Belleza pet-friendly?
No, 202 Calle Belleza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 202 Calle Belleza offer parking?
Yes, 202 Calle Belleza offers parking.
Does 202 Calle Belleza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Calle Belleza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Calle Belleza have a pool?
No, 202 Calle Belleza does not have a pool.
Does 202 Calle Belleza have accessible units?
No, 202 Calle Belleza does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Calle Belleza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Calle Belleza has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Calle Belleza have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Calle Belleza does not have units with air conditioning.
