Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
19734 Totila Way
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

19734 Totila Way

19734 Totila Way · No Longer Available
Location

19734 Totila Way, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the Foothill/Portola Ranch area, this Bella Palermo 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath home is an AMAZING lease opportunity!! A quiet & tranquil setting and private location welcomes you to the front door. Enter into the spacious first level featuring a cozy living area with entertainment niche and fireplace. The open-living concept offers a remodeled, contemporary kitchen with custom counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, large/deep sink with faucet. Off the kitchen is an ample size dining area with banquette seating and added storage. Glass slider to a private front patio is ideal to enjoy morning coffee or indoor-outdoor entertaining. A guest bath and direct 2 car garage access completes the down stairs. The second level offers a master suite and master bath with walk in closet; 2 generous size bedrooms and secondary bath with enclosed tub/shower. Easy access to the full size laundry hook ups and convenient hallway storage. Showcased in a soft, neutral color palette, distinctive upgrades and finishes include: Wood flooring, Textured carpet, Ceiling fans, Custom crown molding and baseboards. The Neighborhood offers Association Pool, Spa, Exercise room and Tot-lots. Close to shopping, dining, Toll Rd/freeways and schools. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19734 Totila Way have any available units?
19734 Totila Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19734 Totila Way have?
Some of 19734 Totila Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19734 Totila Way currently offering any rent specials?
19734 Totila Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19734 Totila Way pet-friendly?
No, 19734 Totila Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 19734 Totila Way offer parking?
Yes, 19734 Totila Way offers parking.
Does 19734 Totila Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19734 Totila Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19734 Totila Way have a pool?
Yes, 19734 Totila Way has a pool.
Does 19734 Totila Way have accessible units?
No, 19734 Totila Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19734 Totila Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19734 Totila Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19734 Totila Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19734 Totila Way does not have units with air conditioning.
