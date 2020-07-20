19734 Totila Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Nestled in the Foothill/Portola Ranch area, this Bella Palermo 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath home is an AMAZING lease opportunity!! A quiet & tranquil setting and private location welcomes you to the front door. Enter into the spacious first level featuring a cozy living area with entertainment niche and fireplace. The open-living concept offers a remodeled, contemporary kitchen with custom counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances, large/deep sink with faucet. Off the kitchen is an ample size dining area with banquette seating and added storage. Glass slider to a private front patio is ideal to enjoy morning coffee or indoor-outdoor entertaining. A guest bath and direct 2 car garage access completes the down stairs. The second level offers a master suite and master bath with walk in closet; 2 generous size bedrooms and secondary bath with enclosed tub/shower. Easy access to the full size laundry hook ups and convenient hallway storage. Showcased in a soft, neutral color palette, distinctive upgrades and finishes include: Wood flooring, Textured carpet, Ceiling fans, Custom crown molding and baseboards. The Neighborhood offers Association Pool, Spa, Exercise room and Tot-lots. Close to shopping, dining, Toll Rd/freeways and schools. A MUST SEE!