Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

19 OLEANDER

19 Oleander · No Longer Available
Location

19 Oleander, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single-Family House at Ridgewood, Baker Ranch! This upgraded house has 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and approximately 2,252 square feet. Community best floor plan with fully open space at the first level, upgraded kitchen, and big back yard. Hardwood flooring throughout first floor, large with upgraded appliances Kitchen, build-in 42 inch wide refrigerator, and long kitchen island. Stacking door system opens to covered and furnished patio, and big sunny backyard. Spacious Master bedroom has an upgraded bath and walk in closet. Wood and tile flooring, designer carpet on upper floor, window shutters on all windows, dual floor heater, instant hot water system. House is close to park and it is quiet, inner location. Baker Ranch is award wining community and has 3 Swimming pools, many BBQ areas, 2 club houses, parks, pet-park and recreation facilities. Conveniently located nearby shopping center and excellent school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 OLEANDER have any available units?
19 OLEANDER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 19 OLEANDER have?
Some of 19 OLEANDER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 OLEANDER currently offering any rent specials?
19 OLEANDER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 OLEANDER pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 OLEANDER is pet friendly.
Does 19 OLEANDER offer parking?
No, 19 OLEANDER does not offer parking.
Does 19 OLEANDER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 OLEANDER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 OLEANDER have a pool?
Yes, 19 OLEANDER has a pool.
Does 19 OLEANDER have accessible units?
No, 19 OLEANDER does not have accessible units.
Does 19 OLEANDER have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 OLEANDER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 OLEANDER have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 OLEANDER does not have units with air conditioning.
