19 OLEANDER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single-Family House at Ridgewood, Baker Ranch! This upgraded house has 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and approximately 2,252 square feet. Community best floor plan with fully open space at the first level, upgraded kitchen, and big back yard. Hardwood flooring throughout first floor, large with upgraded appliances Kitchen, build-in 42 inch wide refrigerator, and long kitchen island. Stacking door system opens to covered and furnished patio, and big sunny backyard. Spacious Master bedroom has an upgraded bath and walk in closet. Wood and tile flooring, designer carpet on upper floor, window shutters on all windows, dual floor heater, instant hot water system. House is close to park and it is quiet, inner location. Baker Ranch is award wining community and has 3 Swimming pools, many BBQ areas, 2 club houses, parks, pet-park and recreation facilities. Conveniently located nearby shopping center and excellent school district.