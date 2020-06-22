19 Blue Bell

Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous!!! No expense spared with endless designer upgrades and finishes at this home. Open floor plan with an entertainer's dream kitchen. California room with upgraded tiles and built in barbecue. This 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single family home comes with one bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a bonus den. Stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets that extend to the ceiling. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Located at the end of a quiet street. One of the best homes in highly desirable community of Baker Ranch with outstanding amenities such as multiple swimming pools, sport courts, playgrounds, clubhouse and walking trails to name a few. This home is a MUST SEE!