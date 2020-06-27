All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
18921 Canyon Hill Dr.
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

18921 Canyon Hill Dr.

18921 Canyon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18921 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18921 Canyon Hill Dr. Available 08/30/19 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom Unit In Trabuco Canyon!! - This beautifully located, air conditioned unit overlooks the gorgeous Trabuco Canyon. This unit contains high ceilings and a spacious upstairs loft area that is perfect for a private office space. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all necessary appliances. The bedroom also has a beautiful view of the canyon and an abundant amount of closet space. Washer and dryer included. Small pets okay upon approval.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5110617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. have any available units?
18921 Canyon Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18921 Canyon Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. offer parking?
No, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18921 Canyon Hill Dr. has units with air conditioning.
