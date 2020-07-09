18912 Canyon Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

For Lease! Beautiful end unit 2 BR 2 BA condo with an upstairs LOFT. Unit is situated above the garage so no one below or above. Includes 1 car garage attached and HOA offers a swimming pool, spa and club house. All new paint, flooring, stainless steal appliances, brand new quartz countertops, washer and dryer, mirrored closets, rain style shower doors, bathrooms have all been refreshed, Kitchen cabinets have all been refinished and look new! Beautiful fire place to keep you warm in the winter and AC to keep you cool all summer! Excellent location, near parks, hiking, restaurants, schools, biking, Whiting Ranch, inside laundry (included). Vaulted ceilings in both rooms and both have walk in closets! Looks like brand new home! Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home!!