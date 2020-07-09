All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
18912 Canyon Hill Drive
Last updated November 24 2019 at 3:09 AM

18912 Canyon Hill Drive

18912 Canyon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18912 Canyon Hill Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
For Lease! Beautiful end unit 2 BR 2 BA condo with an upstairs LOFT. Unit is situated above the garage so no one below or above. Includes 1 car garage attached and HOA offers a swimming pool, spa and club house. All new paint, flooring, stainless steal appliances, brand new quartz countertops, washer and dryer, mirrored closets, rain style shower doors, bathrooms have all been refreshed, Kitchen cabinets have all been refinished and look new! Beautiful fire place to keep you warm in the winter and AC to keep you cool all summer! Excellent location, near parks, hiking, restaurants, schools, biking, Whiting Ranch, inside laundry (included). Vaulted ceilings in both rooms and both have walk in closets! Looks like brand new home! Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have any available units?
18912 Canyon Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have?
Some of 18912 Canyon Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18912 Canyon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18912 Canyon Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18912 Canyon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18912 Canyon Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18912 Canyon Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.
