Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Private upper end unit boasts 2 bedrooms at opposite ends of the condo, also has a very large loft which could be used as a third bedroom, office or exercise area. Two single car garages, air conditioned, inside laundry with washer/dryer. Super clean with all new stainless appliances, new kitchen counter tops, brand new carpet & blinds. Assoc. pool/spa, tot lot and near Concourse Park and 241 Corridor. Walking distance to the park. This home is a must see.