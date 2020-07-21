All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

18 torosa

18 Torosa · No Longer Available
Location

18 Torosa, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This brand new home in the Crossing of Baker Ranch,built by the the prestigious Luxury home Builder, high quality and a truly resort called home. The property located in the most attractive lot in the Crossing, with lot of 3630 square foot, very large lot in this community . This single family home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. and one bedroom downstairs. You will be the first one to occupy this brand new houses. The Baker Ranch community has amenities of hiking and biking, numerous parks, and BBQ areas. Short distance to Irvine spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 torosa have any available units?
18 torosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 18 torosa currently offering any rent specials?
18 torosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 torosa pet-friendly?
No, 18 torosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 18 torosa offer parking?
Yes, 18 torosa offers parking.
Does 18 torosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 torosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 torosa have a pool?
No, 18 torosa does not have a pool.
Does 18 torosa have accessible units?
No, 18 torosa does not have accessible units.
Does 18 torosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 torosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 torosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 torosa does not have units with air conditioning.
