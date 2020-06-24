141 Chaumont Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Private and Rare Condo | Foothill Ranch - Relax and enjoy this 1060 sqft. 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo located in the highly desirable area of Foothill Ranch! The condo is single-level (ground floor) and located in a private area of the community where you will be surrounded by lush landscaping. The layout has been remodeled with modern touches, including beautiful Pergo flooring throughout.



Ample kitchen area with tons of cabinet space that opens up into the dining room off of the oversized patio - perfect for entertaining! Gas fireplace in living room, master suite has a walk-in closet, full sized washer and dryer, and includes a 1 car detached garage (very close to the front door). Located near Foothill Ranch Towne Center, Public Library, Toll Roads and Elementary School. This private and beautiful condo will go fast!



