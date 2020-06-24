All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

141 Chaumont Cir

141 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

141 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Private and Rare Condo | Foothill Ranch - Relax and enjoy this 1060 sqft. 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo located in the highly desirable area of Foothill Ranch! The condo is single-level (ground floor) and located in a private area of the community where you will be surrounded by lush landscaping. The layout has been remodeled with modern touches, including beautiful Pergo flooring throughout.

Ample kitchen area with tons of cabinet space that opens up into the dining room off of the oversized patio - perfect for entertaining! Gas fireplace in living room, master suite has a walk-in closet, full sized washer and dryer, and includes a 1 car detached garage (very close to the front door). Located near Foothill Ranch Towne Center, Public Library, Toll Roads and Elementary School. This private and beautiful condo will go fast!

(RLNE4773293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Chaumont Cir have any available units?
141 Chaumont Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 141 Chaumont Cir have?
Some of 141 Chaumont Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Chaumont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
141 Chaumont Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Chaumont Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Chaumont Cir is pet friendly.
Does 141 Chaumont Cir offer parking?
Yes, 141 Chaumont Cir offers parking.
Does 141 Chaumont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Chaumont Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Chaumont Cir have a pool?
Yes, 141 Chaumont Cir has a pool.
Does 141 Chaumont Cir have accessible units?
No, 141 Chaumont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Chaumont Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Chaumont Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Chaumont Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Chaumont Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
