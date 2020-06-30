14 Allege Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tastefully upgraded home in cul-de-sac with scenic view of foothills, city lights and Saddleback Mountain is ready to its new tenants! It’s rare chance to find a lease home in such perfect conditions. Newer double pane windows, newer laminate wood flooring, and new paint compliment the bright and open floor plan. The spacious living room with custom over-sized window with views, and cozy fireplace welcome you as you enter the home. The remodeled kitchen is well equipped with upgraded white cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, and breakfast nook with huge light catching slider to the peaceful and private backyard. An updated powder bath with new vanity, toilet and lighting completes the downstairs. Upstairs the master suite has hilltop views, laminate wood flooring, an upgraded en- suite master bathroom with over-sized bathtub, double hung privacy window, dual sinks and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share the fully remodeled hall bathroom. Relax in the backyard with extended patio, wood cover, newly painted fence, expansive views and plenty of room for entertaining. Two-car attached garage with new paint, additional cabinetry for storage, and laundry hook ups make for easy living. Close to Whiting Ranch wilderness Park, local library, biking trails, hiking trails, award winning schools, shopping and entertainment.