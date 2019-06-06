Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contemporary style 2 story Townhome in the resort style community of Baker Ranch. This highly upgraded home features an open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. The gourmet kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel GE Profile appliances, marble backsplash & a large center island with quartz counter and touch sensitive faucet. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite includes an upgraded master bath with a contemporary sliding glass barn door and a walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and 2nd full bath plus upstairs laundry room. Upgrades galore including wood laminate flooring, upgraded carpets and upgraded bathroom tile, dual zone AC system with smart thermostats, recessed lighting, custom roller shades and plantations shutters, ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Google & Alexa(devices in rooms included) Automated Smart Systems throughout the home including the lighting system, AC system, garage door, locks and security system. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Owner will leave outdoor BBQ if desired and some furniture items negotiable. Enjoy resort style amenities including multiple pools, numerous parks, playgrounds, sports courts, dog park, hiking and biking trails, and award winning recreation centers. Close to Foothill Town Center, a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Saddleback Valley Unified School District.