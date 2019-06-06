All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

138 Finch

138 Finch · No Longer Available
Location

138 Finch, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contemporary style 2 story Townhome in the resort style community of Baker Ranch. This highly upgraded home features an open concept floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. The gourmet kitchen boasts white cabinets, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel GE Profile appliances, marble backsplash & a large center island with quartz counter and touch sensitive faucet. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs, the large master suite includes an upgraded master bath with a contemporary sliding glass barn door and a walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and 2nd full bath plus upstairs laundry room. Upgrades galore including wood laminate flooring, upgraded carpets and upgraded bathroom tile, dual zone AC system with smart thermostats, recessed lighting, custom roller shades and plantations shutters, ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Google & Alexa(devices in rooms included) Automated Smart Systems throughout the home including the lighting system, AC system, garage door, locks and security system. Includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Owner will leave outdoor BBQ if desired and some furniture items negotiable. Enjoy resort style amenities including multiple pools, numerous parks, playgrounds, sports courts, dog park, hiking and biking trails, and award winning recreation centers. Close to Foothill Town Center, a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Saddleback Valley Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Finch have any available units?
138 Finch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 138 Finch have?
Some of 138 Finch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Finch currently offering any rent specials?
138 Finch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Finch pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Finch is pet friendly.
Does 138 Finch offer parking?
Yes, 138 Finch offers parking.
Does 138 Finch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Finch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Finch have a pool?
Yes, 138 Finch has a pool.
Does 138 Finch have accessible units?
No, 138 Finch does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Finch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Finch has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Finch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Finch has units with air conditioning.
