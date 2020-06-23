All apartments in Lake Forest
105 Acadia Court
105 Acadia Court

105 Acadia Court · No Longer Available
Location

105 Acadia Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
New home move-in .Fabulous plan featuring 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with spiral staircase .The highly upgraded house has the whole house flooring upgraded, all the bathrooms upgraded, end gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, great cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops and backsplash, Recessed lighting and designer paint throughout the home . Gorgeous downstairs Bedroom and Upper level features large Master bedroom and 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. The home comes with all furnished. Enjoy resort style amenities , sparkling swimming pools, Lake forest sports park .Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Ranking 9 & 10 - Saddleback Valley Unified Schools. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Acadia Court have any available units?
105 Acadia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 105 Acadia Court have?
Some of 105 Acadia Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Acadia Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Acadia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Acadia Court pet-friendly?
No, 105 Acadia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 105 Acadia Court offer parking?
No, 105 Acadia Court does not offer parking.
Does 105 Acadia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Acadia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Acadia Court have a pool?
Yes, 105 Acadia Court has a pool.
Does 105 Acadia Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Acadia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Acadia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Acadia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Acadia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Acadia Court does not have units with air conditioning.
