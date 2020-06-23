105 Acadia Court

Amenities

New home move-in .Fabulous plan featuring 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with spiral staircase .The highly upgraded house has the whole house flooring upgraded, all the bathrooms upgraded, end gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, great cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops and backsplash, Recessed lighting and designer paint throughout the home . Gorgeous downstairs Bedroom and Upper level features large Master bedroom and 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. The home comes with all furnished. Enjoy resort style amenities , sparkling swimming pools, Lake forest sports park .Close to Foothill Town Center and a short distance to Irvine Spectrum, 241 Toll, Fwys 5 & 405. Ranking 9 & 10 - Saddleback Valley Unified Schools. Please verify all info.