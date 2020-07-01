100 Anacapa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

100 Available 11/01/19 RENT- 2500 ; "100 OFF/1st MONTH ONLY" (when u sign the lease for an year).

HOA- 270/ MONTH Included in the 2500 rent/Month. No extra charge for HOA

A peaceful home for rent in a amicable location closer to RALPH'S , TARGET WALMART in less than a mile .

Restaurants like CHICK-FIL-A , MC DONALD'S , DEL TACO, TACO BELL, DENNY'S in less than 0.5 mile.

Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood with beautiful trails around ("Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park"; Borrego Canyon Overlook Park).

Can accommodate 5 people very comfortably.

2 BEDS with 2 FULL BATHS upstairs and a HALF BATH downstairs in the living room.

Perfect Ventilation with 2 PATIOS for each bed room and a LOFT and a FRONT YARD.

Spacious KITCHEN with APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, STOVE with CONVENTION & MICROWAVE).

2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE and also outside VISITOR PARKING SPACE available.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lake-forest-ca?lid=12632702



