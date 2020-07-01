All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

100 Anacapa Court

100 Anacapa Court · No Longer Available
Location

100 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
100 Available 11/01/19 RENT- 2500 ; "100 OFF/1st MONTH ONLY" (when u sign the lease for an year).
HOA- 270/ MONTH Included in the 2500 rent/Month. No extra charge for HOA
A peaceful home for rent in a amicable location closer to RALPH'S , TARGET WALMART in less than a mile .
Restaurants like CHICK-FIL-A , MC DONALD'S , DEL TACO, TACO BELL, DENNY'S in less than 0.5 mile.
Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood with beautiful trails around ("Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park"; Borrego Canyon Overlook Park).
Can accommodate 5 people very comfortably.
2 BEDS with 2 FULL BATHS upstairs and a HALF BATH downstairs in the living room.
Perfect Ventilation with 2 PATIOS for each bed room and a LOFT and a FRONT YARD.
Spacious KITCHEN with APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, STOVE with CONVENTION & MICROWAVE).
2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE and also outside VISITOR PARKING SPACE available.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lake-forest-ca?lid=12632702

(RLNE5231470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Anacapa Court have any available units?
100 Anacapa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 100 Anacapa Court have?
Some of 100 Anacapa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Anacapa Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Anacapa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Anacapa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Anacapa Court is pet friendly.
Does 100 Anacapa Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Anacapa Court offers parking.
Does 100 Anacapa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Anacapa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Anacapa Court have a pool?
Yes, 100 Anacapa Court has a pool.
Does 100 Anacapa Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Anacapa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Anacapa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Anacapa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Anacapa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Anacapa Court does not have units with air conditioning.

