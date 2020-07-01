100 Anacapa Court

Amenities
100 Available 11/01/19 RENT- 2500 ; "100 OFF/1st MONTH ONLY" (when u sign the lease for an year).
HOA- 270/ MONTH Included in the 2500 rent/Month. No extra charge for HOA
A peaceful home for rent in a amicable location closer to RALPH'S , TARGET WALMART in less than a mile .
Restaurants like CHICK-FIL-A , MC DONALD'S , DEL TACO, TACO BELL, DENNY'S in less than 0.5 mile.
Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood with beautiful trails around ("Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park"; Borrego Canyon Overlook Park).
Can accommodate 5 people very comfortably.
2 BEDS with 2 FULL BATHS upstairs and a HALF BATH downstairs in the living room.
Perfect Ventilation with 2 PATIOS for each bed room and a LOFT and a FRONT YARD.
Spacious KITCHEN with APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, STOVE with CONVENTION & MICROWAVE).
2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE and also outside VISITOR PARKING SPACE available.
