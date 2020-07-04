99 CHANDON

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Laguna Niguel - New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Attached 2 Car Garage, with Yard... Great Floor Plan with 2 Bedroom Dual Master Suites. Bright Open Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Newer Appliances - Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave Oven. Washer/Dryer Hookup in a separate room off the large two car garage. Great Location in Marina Hills - Chandon association. Association has Pool and Spa; plus optional access to Marina Hills Community Center with Clubhouse, Pool and Tennis Courts. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Dana Point Harbor, Great Schools, Pacific Coast Highway, Major Freeways and Toll Roads.