Laguna Niguel, CA
99 CHANDON
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

99 CHANDON

99 Chandon · No Longer Available
Location

99 Chandon, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Laguna Niguel - New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Attached 2 Car Garage, with Yard... Great Floor Plan with 2 Bedroom Dual Master Suites. Bright Open Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Newer Appliances - Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave Oven. Washer/Dryer Hookup in a separate room off the large two car garage. Great Location in Marina Hills - Chandon association. Association has Pool and Spa; plus optional access to Marina Hills Community Center with Clubhouse, Pool and Tennis Courts. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Dana Point Harbor, Great Schools, Pacific Coast Highway, Major Freeways and Toll Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 CHANDON have any available units?
99 CHANDON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 CHANDON have?
Some of 99 CHANDON's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 CHANDON currently offering any rent specials?
99 CHANDON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 CHANDON pet-friendly?
No, 99 CHANDON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 99 CHANDON offer parking?
Yes, 99 CHANDON offers parking.
Does 99 CHANDON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 CHANDON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 CHANDON have a pool?
Yes, 99 CHANDON has a pool.
Does 99 CHANDON have accessible units?
No, 99 CHANDON does not have accessible units.
Does 99 CHANDON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 CHANDON has units with dishwashers.

