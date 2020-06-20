90 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

This impeccably updated, ground level condo a little over a mile from world class beaches and resorts will be a wonderful place for you to call home. From wood floors to quartz countertops to self-closing cabinets to recessed lighting, your new home has it all! This spacious, ground level, end-unit condo also boasts a private outdoor patio area, oversized single car garage with ample storage, a driveway, and all appliances are included with your rent! As a resident of the highly-desired, Breakers community you'll also have access to the community pool and spa area. The only thing that rivals the condo itself is the location: adjacent to Ocean Ranch, you're just steps away from shopping, dining, movie theaters, and a short drive to some of the best beaches and resorts that Southern California has to offer. You couldn't ask for a better place to call "home"! Come see this spectacular property, today!