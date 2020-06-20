All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
90 Shorebreaker Drive
90 Shorebreaker Drive

90 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

90 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This impeccably updated, ground level condo a little over a mile from world class beaches and resorts will be a wonderful place for you to call home. From wood floors to quartz countertops to self-closing cabinets to recessed lighting, your new home has it all! This spacious, ground level, end-unit condo also boasts a private outdoor patio area, oversized single car garage with ample storage, a driveway, and all appliances are included with your rent! As a resident of the highly-desired, Breakers community you'll also have access to the community pool and spa area. The only thing that rivals the condo itself is the location: adjacent to Ocean Ranch, you're just steps away from shopping, dining, movie theaters, and a short drive to some of the best beaches and resorts that Southern California has to offer. You couldn't ask for a better place to call "home"! Come see this spectacular property, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
90 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 90 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
90 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 90 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 90 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 90 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 90 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 90 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 90 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 90 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
