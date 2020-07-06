All apartments in Laguna Niguel
9 Fleurance Street

9 Fleurance Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 Fleurance Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
HILLTOP, UNOBSTRUCTED CANYON VIEW TOWNHOME! PERFECTLY SITUATED ON A CANYON RIDGE, SURROUNDED BY GREENERY AND MATURE TREES, DUAL MASTER SUITES, SLIDING DOORS, MULTIPLE VIEW WINDOWS AND BALCONY CREATE A SERENE INDOOR-OUTDOOR LIVING EXPERIENCE! One of the best locations in the community! Outdoor patio has is private and serene. Beautiful upgraded and expanded kitchen with remodeled cabinets and granite counter tops. Kitchen open to living room with fireplace. Dual master suites with vaulted ceilings, one includes a balcony. Hallway with high ceilings and skylights. RE-PIPED WITH PEX in 2018. New water heater in 2018. 2 car attached garage with tool bench and built ins. Interior laundry with cabinets. Easy access to the Encore community pool and spa. Water INCLUDED in HOA. Access to Marina Hills Olympic size pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, sport courts, beach hiking trails and all the golden coast has to offer! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Fleurance Street have any available units?
9 Fleurance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Fleurance Street have?
Some of 9 Fleurance Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Fleurance Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Fleurance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Fleurance Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Fleurance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 9 Fleurance Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Fleurance Street offers parking.
Does 9 Fleurance Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Fleurance Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Fleurance Street have a pool?
Yes, 9 Fleurance Street has a pool.
Does 9 Fleurance Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Fleurance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Fleurance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Fleurance Street has units with dishwashers.

