9 Fleurance Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

HILLTOP, UNOBSTRUCTED CANYON VIEW TOWNHOME! PERFECTLY SITUATED ON A CANYON RIDGE, SURROUNDED BY GREENERY AND MATURE TREES, DUAL MASTER SUITES, SLIDING DOORS, MULTIPLE VIEW WINDOWS AND BALCONY CREATE A SERENE INDOOR-OUTDOOR LIVING EXPERIENCE! One of the best locations in the community! Outdoor patio has is private and serene. Beautiful upgraded and expanded kitchen with remodeled cabinets and granite counter tops. Kitchen open to living room with fireplace. Dual master suites with vaulted ceilings, one includes a balcony. Hallway with high ceilings and skylights. RE-PIPED WITH PEX in 2018. New water heater in 2018. 2 car attached garage with tool bench and built ins. Interior laundry with cabinets. Easy access to the Encore community pool and spa. Water INCLUDED in HOA. Access to Marina Hills Olympic size pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, sport courts, beach hiking trails and all the golden coast has to offer! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.