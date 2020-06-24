All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

84 Costa Brava

84 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Location

84 Costa Brava, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
garage
media room
Rare Opportunity to live in the exclusive “RIVIERA” RESORT Community at BEAR BRAND. This Ocean Close Model Perfect Unit is the Most Popular Floor Plan and is located on a desirable end just steps to the pool and clubhouse. This highly upgraded home features 3 Bedrooms + Family room offers plus over 1900 Sq. Feet of Living Space with a huge wrap around deck where you can feel the ocean breezes and watch the California sunset. Master Suite with Oversized Tub, Separate Shower and Walk In Closet, Direct Access Double Car Garage, Upper One Level Living Space, Washer and Dryer on Main Living Level, New Carpet , New Paint, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops And Custom Cabinetry. Upgrades Throughout With Skylights, Fireplace in Living room and family room, Ceiling Fans, Air Conditioning, Plantation Shutters, and French Doors Lead To this outdoor California Oasis! The Riviera complex is just next door to Ocean Ranch Plaza with restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, 24 Hour Fitness, upscale movie theatre, grocery stores and much , much more! Walking trail is Salt Creek Beach, The Ritz Carlton, The Monarch Beach Resort, Golfing and easy access to Toll Roads and Freeways. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Costa Brava have any available units?
84 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Costa Brava have?
Some of 84 Costa Brava's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
84 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 84 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 84 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 84 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 84 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Costa Brava offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 84 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 84 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 84 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
