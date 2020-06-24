84 Costa Brava

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage media room

Rare Opportunity to live in the exclusive “RIVIERA” RESORT Community at BEAR BRAND. This Ocean Close Model Perfect Unit is the Most Popular Floor Plan and is located on a desirable end just steps to the pool and clubhouse. This highly upgraded home features 3 Bedrooms + Family room offers plus over 1900 Sq. Feet of Living Space with a huge wrap around deck where you can feel the ocean breezes and watch the California sunset. Master Suite with Oversized Tub, Separate Shower and Walk In Closet, Direct Access Double Car Garage, Upper One Level Living Space, Washer and Dryer on Main Living Level, New Carpet , New Paint, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops And Custom Cabinetry. Upgrades Throughout With Skylights, Fireplace in Living room and family room, Ceiling Fans, Air Conditioning, Plantation Shutters, and French Doors Lead To this outdoor California Oasis! The Riviera complex is just next door to Ocean Ranch Plaza with restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, 24 Hour Fitness, upscale movie theatre, grocery stores and much , much more! Walking trail is Salt Creek Beach, The Ritz Carlton, The Monarch Beach Resort, Golfing and easy access to Toll Roads and Freeways. This one is a must see!