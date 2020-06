Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Pool and spa home in Bear Brand Ridge gated community. This is a spacious, light filled floor plan has just been upgraded. New granite counters in kitchen and all baths, new Kitchen Aid appliances. Other features are: soaring ceilings, three fireplaces, ground floor bedroom and more. Walk to shopping, dining and entertainment. Beach and Dana Point Harbor are just minutes away. Excellent schools for children of all grade levels.