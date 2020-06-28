All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

80 Shorebreaker Drive

80 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

80 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Bear Brand 'Breakers' Community! Fantastic lower level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Master suite with walk in closet! Newer shower door in master bath! Kitchen with newer hardware on cabinets, newer faucet, newer stove, newer microwave, and newer dishwasher! Breakfast bar opens to cozy family room with fireplace! Newer sink faucets and newer shower heads in both bathrooms! Light and bright, open and spacious floor plan! 1 car garage with direct access! Inside laundry area! Private, covered patio area! Association pool and spa right out your front door! Award winning elementary school nearby! Fantastic location in this highly desired community! Walk to ocean ranch shopping, movies, restaurants and more! This is a must see, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
80 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 80 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 80 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 80 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 80 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 80 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
