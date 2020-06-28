80 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to lease in the Bear Brand 'Breakers' Community! Fantastic lower level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Master suite with walk in closet! Newer shower door in master bath! Kitchen with newer hardware on cabinets, newer faucet, newer stove, newer microwave, and newer dishwasher! Breakfast bar opens to cozy family room with fireplace! Newer sink faucets and newer shower heads in both bathrooms! Light and bright, open and spacious floor plan! 1 car garage with direct access! Inside laundry area! Private, covered patio area! Association pool and spa right out your front door! Award winning elementary school nearby! Fantastic location in this highly desired community! Walk to ocean ranch shopping, movies, restaurants and more! This is a must see, won't last long!