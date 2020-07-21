8 Via Laguna

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity in Niguel Pointe Community! Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with upgraded kitchen cabinets. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with a breakfast nook and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with a fireplace, opening up to a sunny spacious patio, great for entertaining! A large master suite with a private balcony. Attached is a two car garage. This property is in a fantastic location, including a community pool and spa. Only a couple miles from Ocean Ranch shopping center, and beautiful community parks!