Beautiful home located in the wonderful Marina Hills Community - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/EeSiU7j2OJY



Beautiful home located in the wonderful Marina Hills community, on a cul de sac with canyon, hills and ocean peek views. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, split 3 car garage. Spacious private gated travertine courtyard with separate entrance for downstairs office and single car garage. Formal living and dining rooms with wood floors, kitchen with granite counters, center island and breakfast nook. Downstairs office/bedroom and bath. Family room with fireplace opens to large pool-sized yard with covered patio, grassy area and canyon and hills views. Master suite with view deck, walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks, oval tub and separate shower. Office/study alcove with built in desk and shelving. Other amenities include ceramic tile and crown molding. Inside laundry room with sink and direct access to two car garage. Marina Hills features include competition sized pool, spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, tot lots and six night lighted tennis courts. Close to walking/biking trail to ocean. Blue ribbon schools, shopping and entertainment nearby.



No Cats Allowed



