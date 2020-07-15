All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 8 Halsey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
8 Halsey Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

8 Halsey Avenue

8 Halsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8 Halsey Avenue, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
To visit Virtually and see the beautiful video, please type in the house number and street name!! Enter this amazing home with soaring two-story high ceilings and you can't believe you are just five minutes to the beach! Located in the desirable gated community of Bear Brand Ridge, 8 Halsey is a dream home. The entertainer's backyard is phenomenal with its gorgeous pool and colorful flowering plants. The designer kitchen is complete with granite countertops and stone backsplash. The Master Suite is huge and features new European oak wood floors and a new fireplace surround. The master bath is recently upgraded with Restoration Hardware vanities, faucets and mirrors. The flow of this home is fantastic as you have the wonderful Great Room with its high ceilings and it connects to the dining area which looks to the backyard. The gourmet kitchen has an upgraded GE Monogram range, hood and microwave, and is open to the family room so you have several gathering places. The family room has a wonderful cozy fireplace and lots of windows for a light and bright feeling! The location is fantastic, and you can go to see a movie at the luxurious Cinepolis movie theater. Shopping is at your fingertips. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Halsey Avenue have any available units?
8 Halsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Halsey Avenue have?
Some of 8 Halsey Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Halsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 Halsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Halsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 Halsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 8 Halsey Avenue offer parking?
No, 8 Halsey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8 Halsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Halsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Halsey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8 Halsey Avenue has a pool.
Does 8 Halsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 Halsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Halsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Halsey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconyLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego