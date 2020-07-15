8 Halsey Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

To visit Virtually and see the beautiful video, please type in the house number and street name!! Enter this amazing home with soaring two-story high ceilings and you can't believe you are just five minutes to the beach! Located in the desirable gated community of Bear Brand Ridge, 8 Halsey is a dream home. The entertainer's backyard is phenomenal with its gorgeous pool and colorful flowering plants. The designer kitchen is complete with granite countertops and stone backsplash. The Master Suite is huge and features new European oak wood floors and a new fireplace surround. The master bath is recently upgraded with Restoration Hardware vanities, faucets and mirrors. The flow of this home is fantastic as you have the wonderful Great Room with its high ceilings and it connects to the dining area which looks to the backyard. The gourmet kitchen has an upgraded GE Monogram range, hood and microwave, and is open to the family room so you have several gathering places. The family room has a wonderful cozy fireplace and lots of windows for a light and bright feeling! The location is fantastic, and you can go to see a movie at the luxurious Cinepolis movie theater. Shopping is at your fingertips. Also available for sale.