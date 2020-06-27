All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

8 Anacapri

8 Anacapri · No Longer Available
Location

8 Anacapri, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This beautifully maintained home is just a short walk through the park to all of the amenities that are offered in Marina Hills. Sparkling pool and spa, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, and soccer fields are offered to members and guests. The large back yard has privacy and a built in bar area with refrigerator, BBQ, sitting areas, and a fire pit. The main level bedroom has been converted to an office but has a sleeper bed for guests and an adjacent bathroom. The family room with fireplace adjoins the eat-in kitchen that has all been upgraded with granite countertops. Marina Hills is ideally located with quick access to the freeways and toll roads. Steps away to the path that runs adjacent to the Monarch Beach golf course to the Salt Creek Park and beaches. House has been recently remodeled with engineered hardwood floors, paint and updated bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Anacapri have any available units?
8 Anacapri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Anacapri have?
Some of 8 Anacapri's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Anacapri currently offering any rent specials?
8 Anacapri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Anacapri pet-friendly?
No, 8 Anacapri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 8 Anacapri offer parking?
No, 8 Anacapri does not offer parking.
Does 8 Anacapri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Anacapri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Anacapri have a pool?
Yes, 8 Anacapri has a pool.
Does 8 Anacapri have accessible units?
No, 8 Anacapri does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Anacapri have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Anacapri does not have units with dishwashers.
