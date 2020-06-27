8 Anacapri

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This beautifully maintained home is just a short walk through the park to all of the amenities that are offered in Marina Hills. Sparkling pool and spa, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, and soccer fields are offered to members and guests. The large back yard has privacy and a built in bar area with refrigerator, BBQ, sitting areas, and a fire pit. The main level bedroom has been converted to an office but has a sleeper bed for guests and an adjacent bathroom. The family room with fireplace adjoins the eat-in kitchen that has all been upgraded with granite countertops. Marina Hills is ideally located with quick access to the freeways and toll roads. Steps away to the path that runs adjacent to the Monarch Beach golf course to the Salt Creek Park and beaches. House has been recently remodeled with engineered hardwood floors, paint and updated bathrooms.