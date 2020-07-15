All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

73 Shorebreaker Drive

73 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

73 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Private and quiet end unit! This secluded unit overlooks a green belt with no one behind. This light and bright tri-level condominium is located in one of the most sought after communities, The Breakers in Laguna Niguel. The home has cathedral ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the dining and living and there is a spacious patio off the dining room and kitchen. Direct garage access and inside laundry. The home is close to the community pool and Jacuzzi. Great location! Close to Ocean Ranch-grocery, theater, restaurants, shopping and more. 5 minutes to the beach and Dana Point Harbor! Must show proof of renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
73 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 73 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
73 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 73 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 73 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 73 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 73 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 73 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 73 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 73 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
