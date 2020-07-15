73 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Private and quiet end unit! This secluded unit overlooks a green belt with no one behind. This light and bright tri-level condominium is located in one of the most sought after communities, The Breakers in Laguna Niguel. The home has cathedral ceilings, beautiful wood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen is open to the dining and living and there is a spacious patio off the dining room and kitchen. Direct garage access and inside laundry. The home is close to the community pool and Jacuzzi. Great location! Close to Ocean Ranch-grocery, theater, restaurants, shopping and more. 5 minutes to the beach and Dana Point Harbor! Must show proof of renters insurance.