71 Martinique Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

71 Martinique Street

71 Martinique Street · No Longer Available
Location

71 Martinique Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

carport
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous upper level end unit offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light. A beautiful courtyard entry for barbecuing, and calm hillside views. There are no units above or below this one. Drive into your covered carport which is very close to the town home and has spacious storage plus one more assigned parking space in complex. Walking, Hiking biking Trails and beaches are only 5 miles away. The town home offers two gated Pools and Spas and is close to restaurants and shops. This one is located within the Capistrano Unified School District, one of the best in Orange County. Near 5 star resorts: Ritz Carlton, St. Regis, Golf, Boating, Kayak and Whale Watching in Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Martinique Street have any available units?
71 Martinique Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Martinique Street have?
Some of 71 Martinique Street's amenities include carport, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Martinique Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Martinique Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Martinique Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Martinique Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 71 Martinique Street offer parking?
Yes, 71 Martinique Street offers parking.
Does 71 Martinique Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Martinique Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Martinique Street have a pool?
Yes, 71 Martinique Street has a pool.
Does 71 Martinique Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Martinique Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Martinique Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Martinique Street does not have units with dishwashers.
