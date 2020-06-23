71 Martinique Street

Amenities

carport pool bbq/grill courtyard

Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous upper level end unit offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light. A beautiful courtyard entry for barbecuing, and calm hillside views. There are no units above or below this one. Drive into your covered carport which is very close to the town home and has spacious storage plus one more assigned parking space in complex. Walking, Hiking biking Trails and beaches are only 5 miles away. The town home offers two gated Pools and Spas and is close to restaurants and shops. This one is located within the Capistrano Unified School District, one of the best in Orange County. Near 5 star resorts: Ritz Carlton, St. Regis, Golf, Boating, Kayak and Whale Watching in Dana Point Harbor.