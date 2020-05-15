All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

66 Cameray Heights - 1

66 Cameray Heights · No Longer Available
Location

66 Cameray Heights, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhome with finished two car garage in the prestigious gated community of Cameray Pointe. Highly upgraded throughout with 'old board' distressed plank flooring downstairs and tasteful designer carpeting upstairs. Many special features such as stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, new kitchen tile countertops and tile floor, indoor laundry on second floor, custom window treatments, formal dining room w/french doors leading to an inviting patio complete with BBQ and lush landscaping. Walking distance to Ocean Ranch shopping, restaurants and movie theater. Just a short drive to Dana Point Harbor and surrounding beaches. Association Pool and Spa nearby too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 have any available units?
66 Cameray Heights - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 have?
Some of 66 Cameray Heights - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Cameray Heights - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
66 Cameray Heights - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Cameray Heights - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Cameray Heights - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 66 Cameray Heights - 1 offers parking.
Does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Cameray Heights - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 66 Cameray Heights - 1 has a pool.
Does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 have accessible units?
No, 66 Cameray Heights - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Cameray Heights - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Cameray Heights - 1 has units with dishwashers.
