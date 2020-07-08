62 Stoney Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Experience this exquisite 2BD+Den/2.5BA home with over 1,900sf located in the desirable Stoney Pointe segment of Bear Brand. Nestled in a quiet corner of the community, this unit is private and serene. Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted by a spacious and recently upgraded kitchen. Impress your guests with beautiful granite countertops throughout, a convenient butcher block center island, double oven and a new sink, refrigerator, cooktop, dishwasher and microwave. Beyond the kitchen is an open dining area with sliding glass doors leading to an inviting paver stone patio. Cozy up to the fireplace that brings warmth to both the dining and living areas. The main floor also provides a den/office, a powder bath, a laundry area with new washer/dryer and direct access to your 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and built-in overhead storage racks. 2 sizable master suites are upstairs, each with walk-in closets featuring new built-in design systems. The master retreat is a sanctuary with a large soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Opposite that is a vast master suite containing a shower with a built-in seat. Additional features of the home include a new HVAC ducting system, new interior paint and crown molding and new lights in all bedrooms and baths. HOA amenities include access to a beautifully redone pool and spa. Live your best life while residing within minutes of world class resorts, fine dining, shopping, the beach, golf and scenic walking and biking trails.