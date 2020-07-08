All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 62 Stoney Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
62 Stoney Pointe
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

62 Stoney Pointe

62 Stoney Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

62 Stoney Pt, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Experience this exquisite 2BD+Den/2.5BA home with over 1,900sf located in the desirable Stoney Pointe segment of Bear Brand. Nestled in a quiet corner of the community, this unit is private and serene. Upon entering the home, you'll be greeted by a spacious and recently upgraded kitchen. Impress your guests with beautiful granite countertops throughout, a convenient butcher block center island, double oven and a new sink, refrigerator, cooktop, dishwasher and microwave. Beyond the kitchen is an open dining area with sliding glass doors leading to an inviting paver stone patio. Cozy up to the fireplace that brings warmth to both the dining and living areas. The main floor also provides a den/office, a powder bath, a laundry area with new washer/dryer and direct access to your 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and built-in overhead storage racks. 2 sizable master suites are upstairs, each with walk-in closets featuring new built-in design systems. The master retreat is a sanctuary with a large soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Opposite that is a vast master suite containing a shower with a built-in seat. Additional features of the home include a new HVAC ducting system, new interior paint and crown molding and new lights in all bedrooms and baths. HOA amenities include access to a beautifully redone pool and spa. Live your best life while residing within minutes of world class resorts, fine dining, shopping, the beach, golf and scenic walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Stoney Pointe have any available units?
62 Stoney Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Stoney Pointe have?
Some of 62 Stoney Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Stoney Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
62 Stoney Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Stoney Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 62 Stoney Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 62 Stoney Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 62 Stoney Pointe offers parking.
Does 62 Stoney Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Stoney Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Stoney Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 62 Stoney Pointe has a pool.
Does 62 Stoney Pointe have accessible units?
No, 62 Stoney Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Stoney Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Stoney Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego