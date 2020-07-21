60 Westgate

Amenities

Truly an outstanding opportunity to lease a fantastic single family residence located in the gated community of "Westgate"! 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, main level office area (converted 5th bedroom), and Main floor bedroom with its own 1/3 bath!! Truly an open and spacious floor plan, formal living room, dining room, family room with family place, contiguous to a fantastic gourmet kitchen with center island, 6 burner DCS range, built in refrigerator freezer, 2 dishwashers, warming drawer, microwave oven, coffee maker, and a separate breakfast nook area. Walnut floors on main level, main floor utility room with sink area, and newer Milgard windows. One of the bedrooms has been converted to a den/tv room, very spacious master suite contains vaulted ceilings and fireplace, cedar walk in closet and master bath containing a separate tub and shower. Newer wood doors, over sized 3 car garage with 2 openers and storage cabinets, central vacuum system, a very private backyard setting with a separate "doggy door" access. Gated community located within outstanding proximity to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, Dana Point Harbor, and all of the shops and restaurants of the Lantern District! Minutes to World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort.