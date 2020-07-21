All apartments in Laguna Niguel
60 Westgate

60 Westgate · No Longer Available
Location

60 Westgate, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly an outstanding opportunity to lease a fantastic single family residence located in the gated community of "Westgate"! 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, main level office area (converted 5th bedroom), and Main floor bedroom with its own 1/3 bath!! Truly an open and spacious floor plan, formal living room, dining room, family room with family place, contiguous to a fantastic gourmet kitchen with center island, 6 burner DCS range, built in refrigerator freezer, 2 dishwashers, warming drawer, microwave oven, coffee maker, and a separate breakfast nook area. Walnut floors on main level, main floor utility room with sink area, and newer Milgard windows. One of the bedrooms has been converted to a den/tv room, very spacious master suite contains vaulted ceilings and fireplace, cedar walk in closet and master bath containing a separate tub and shower. Newer wood doors, over sized 3 car garage with 2 openers and storage cabinets, central vacuum system, a very private backyard setting with a separate "doggy door" access. Gated community located within outstanding proximity to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, Dana Point Harbor, and all of the shops and restaurants of the Lantern District! Minutes to World Renowned Salt Creek Beach and the Ritz Carlton Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Westgate have any available units?
60 Westgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Westgate have?
Some of 60 Westgate's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
60 Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Westgate pet-friendly?
No, 60 Westgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 60 Westgate offer parking?
Yes, 60 Westgate offers parking.
Does 60 Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Westgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Westgate have a pool?
No, 60 Westgate does not have a pool.
Does 60 Westgate have accessible units?
No, 60 Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Westgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Westgate has units with dishwashers.
