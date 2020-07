6 Somerset Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

THIS LOVELY MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME LOCATED IN THE CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY HAS MANY THINGS TO OFFER INCLUDING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, A CENTER ISLAND, LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, SPACIOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND IT OPENS UP TO THE LIVING ROOM WITH A COZY GAS FIREPLACE. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A MASTER BATHROOM WITH HIS & HER SINKS, LARGE TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET. ALSO TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS HAVE A JACK-N-JILL BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINKS. OFF THE KITCHEN YOU EXIT THROUGH THE SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO A PAVED PATIO AREA PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS, WHICH INCLUDES A BUILT-IN BARBECUE AND BAR AREA. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORING, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, CEILING FANS AND UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM. WHEN YOU FEEL LIKE A SWIM OR JUST FEEL LIKE RELAXING, THERE IS AN ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA.