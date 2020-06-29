6 Ashburton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful VIEW HOME! with LOTS of NATURAL light! New remodeled Kitchen and all new floorings through out. Freshly painted ready to move in! Double door Entryway. Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace , formal dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with breakfast nook. Two large bedrooms and two baths. Huge loft upstairs with balcony can be used as an office or den or even an extra bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful city light and ocean views from this home. 2 car attached garage. Cul de sac