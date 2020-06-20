All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 6 Aruba Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
6 Aruba Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:01 AM

6 Aruba Street

6 Aruba Street · (949) 444-9175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community. Capture the essence of South Orange County life just minutes from the beautiful coastal beaches of Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Clemente. Enter into the large living room with beautiful oak floors, cozy fireplace and adjacent patio, perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee or glass of wine and a good book. The spacious dining area opens to your completely remodeled kitchen with modern features, such as white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash, perfect for all of your culinary needs. This versatile floor plan gives you the option to use the second bedroom as an office or additional living space. The master bedroom down the hall is your private sanctuary, with a perfect garden retreat awaiting you just outside it's sliding glass doors. Both full bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled to compliment the tone and style of the kitchen. Designated covered parking, with storage, is conveniently moments away from the front door and additional, open space, parking is available with permit. Crystal Cay boasts pools, walking trails and a dog park. With quick easy access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, award winning schools, beautiful beaches, and world renowned resorts, it’s a dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Aruba Street have any available units?
6 Aruba Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Aruba Street have?
Some of 6 Aruba Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Aruba Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Aruba Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Aruba Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Aruba Street is pet friendly.
Does 6 Aruba Street offer parking?
Yes, 6 Aruba Street does offer parking.
Does 6 Aruba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Aruba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Aruba Street have a pool?
Yes, 6 Aruba Street has a pool.
Does 6 Aruba Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Aruba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Aruba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Aruba Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 Aruba Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity