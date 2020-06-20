6 Aruba Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this highly upgraded and highly desirable downstairs unit. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condominium is one of the most private turn-key homes in the beautiful Crystal Cay community. Capture the essence of South Orange County life just minutes from the beautiful coastal beaches of Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Clemente. Enter into the large living room with beautiful oak floors, cozy fireplace and adjacent patio, perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee or glass of wine and a good book. The spacious dining area opens to your completely remodeled kitchen with modern features, such as white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash, perfect for all of your culinary needs. This versatile floor plan gives you the option to use the second bedroom as an office or additional living space. The master bedroom down the hall is your private sanctuary, with a perfect garden retreat awaiting you just outside it's sliding glass doors. Both full bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled to compliment the tone and style of the kitchen. Designated covered parking, with storage, is conveniently moments away from the front door and additional, open space, parking is available with permit. Crystal Cay boasts pools, walking trails and a dog park. With quick easy access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, award winning schools, beautiful beaches, and world renowned resorts, it’s a dream.