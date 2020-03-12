59 Poppy Hills Road

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Custom Ocean view home located in Prestigious Gate Guarded community of Ocean Ranch. This private, serene location with NO homes behind the property, is priced below comps. You will not want to miss out on this deal. You will be blown away by the architectural design and curb appeal. As soon as you walk into the home you will walk onto marble flooring throughout, Living room and dining room with ocean views and high ceilings. Open kitchen with island, dining area and large family room with bar, both with ocean breeze/view. Guest bedroom downstairs with outside entrances is great for mother-in law quarters. Office with built in Library. On the Second floor, enjoy ocean views in huge master suite, with dual fireplace, large master bath with soaking tub, large shower, and two extra large walk-in closets. Two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and the fifth bedroom with its own bathroom adjoining a bonus room. This home includes a large 4 car garage. Enjoy Sit-Down sweeping views from your very own Private pool and BBQ/bar. Community park and association pool. Arguably one of the best locations in Laguna Niguel. Enjoy a short walk to shops, Cinepolis Movie Theater, and restaurants. Less than a 5-minute drive to Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort & Golf course, Salt Creek Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Hoe can be sold furnished!