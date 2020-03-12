All apartments in Laguna Niguel
59 Poppy Hills Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

59 Poppy Hills Road

59 Poppy Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

59 Poppy Hills Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Custom Ocean view home located in Prestigious Gate Guarded community of Ocean Ranch. This private, serene location with NO homes behind the property, is priced below comps. You will not want to miss out on this deal. You will be blown away by the architectural design and curb appeal. As soon as you walk into the home you will walk onto marble flooring throughout, Living room and dining room with ocean views and high ceilings. Open kitchen with island, dining area and large family room with bar, both with ocean breeze/view. Guest bedroom downstairs with outside entrances is great for mother-in law quarters. Office with built in Library. On the Second floor, enjoy ocean views in huge master suite, with dual fireplace, large master bath with soaking tub, large shower, and two extra large walk-in closets. Two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and the fifth bedroom with its own bathroom adjoining a bonus room. This home includes a large 4 car garage. Enjoy Sit-Down sweeping views from your very own Private pool and BBQ/bar. Community park and association pool. Arguably one of the best locations in Laguna Niguel. Enjoy a short walk to shops, Cinepolis Movie Theater, and restaurants. Less than a 5-minute drive to Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resort & Golf course, Salt Creek Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Hoe can be sold furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Poppy Hills Road have any available units?
59 Poppy Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Poppy Hills Road have?
Some of 59 Poppy Hills Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Poppy Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
59 Poppy Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Poppy Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 59 Poppy Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 59 Poppy Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 59 Poppy Hills Road offers parking.
Does 59 Poppy Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Poppy Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Poppy Hills Road have a pool?
Yes, 59 Poppy Hills Road has a pool.
Does 59 Poppy Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 59 Poppy Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Poppy Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Poppy Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
