55 Shorebreaker Dr

Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath in Laguna Niguel! - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the beautiful Breakers community of Laguna Niguel. This great floor plan features ground floor entry with attached a garage. On the second level you will find a spacious living area with a cozy fireplace in the living room leading out to the dining area and large front patio. Well appointed kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and over the range microwave, with plenty of counter and storage space plus convenient breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath on the second floor features large double vanity and separate shower and water closet. Loft style second bedroom up on the third floor with private balcony and full bath with tub shower.



Enjoy the resort style pool and other amenities in the highly desirable Breakers community in Laguna Niguel with direct access to the adjacent Ocean Ranch Village with Trader Joe's, 24 Hour Fitness, and a luxury cinema just a short walk away. A short drive to Dana Point's Doheny State Beach or Salt Creek Beach. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in any direction.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing contact showings3@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



