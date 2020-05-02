All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

55 Shorebreaker Dr

55 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

55 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath in Laguna Niguel! - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the beautiful Breakers community of Laguna Niguel. This great floor plan features ground floor entry with attached a garage. On the second level you will find a spacious living area with a cozy fireplace in the living room leading out to the dining area and large front patio. Well appointed kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and over the range microwave, with plenty of counter and storage space plus convenient breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath on the second floor features large double vanity and separate shower and water closet. Loft style second bedroom up on the third floor with private balcony and full bath with tub shower.

Enjoy the resort style pool and other amenities in the highly desirable Breakers community in Laguna Niguel with direct access to the adjacent Ocean Ranch Village with Trader Joe's, 24 Hour Fitness, and a luxury cinema just a short walk away. A short drive to Dana Point's Doheny State Beach or Salt Creek Beach. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options in any direction.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2500 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. To schedule showing contact showings3@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Shorebreaker Dr have any available units?
55 Shorebreaker Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Shorebreaker Dr have?
Some of 55 Shorebreaker Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Shorebreaker Dr currently offering any rent specials?
55 Shorebreaker Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Shorebreaker Dr pet-friendly?
No, 55 Shorebreaker Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 55 Shorebreaker Dr offer parking?
Yes, 55 Shorebreaker Dr offers parking.
Does 55 Shorebreaker Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Shorebreaker Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Shorebreaker Dr have a pool?
Yes, 55 Shorebreaker Dr has a pool.
Does 55 Shorebreaker Dr have accessible units?
No, 55 Shorebreaker Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Shorebreaker Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Shorebreaker Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
